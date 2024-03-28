Latest gold price in Pakistan after Rs1,500 per tola hike

KARACHI – Gold witness upward trend on Thursday in domestic market of Pakistan in line with surge in international prices in international market.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs231,000.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,285 to close at Rs198,045 in domestic market.
In international market, the price of precious metal saw an increase of $14 to close at $2,211 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10-gram.
A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs100 to settle at Rs229,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 to close at Rs196,760 in domestic market.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
