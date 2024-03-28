PSX hits all-time high, crosses 67,000 barrier amid bullish trend

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday surged past 67,000, setting new “all-time high” record amid a bullish trend in the market.

The benchmark stock index struck a record intra-day high of 67,130 rising 0.87per cent from the previous close.

The stock market hovers at a record level in the opening hours of trading on Thursday, and is expecting to go higher amid positive sentiment in market.

On the other hand, US dollar lost steam on the fourth day. During intra-bank trading, the value of the greenback moved down by 14 paisas. With changes, the US dollar is being quoted at 278 rupees.

More to follow...