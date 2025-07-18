PSX soars past 140,000 in historic first as record-breaking spree continues

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone on Friday as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 140,000 level for the first time in its history.

As the trading is underway, the KISE-100 index has registered gains of 1,794.84 points during the session to climb to 140,460.33, the highest-ever level. It marked a positive change of 1.29 percent.

Market analysts attribute the rally to sustained investor confidence, improving economic indicators, easing inflation and higher institutional flow.

It also comes as investors are optimistic about a cut in policy rate set to be revised later this month.

This is a landmark moment for the PSX and reflects strong investor sentiment, an analyst said.

The surge further strengthens PSX’s standing among emerging markets and highlights the resilience of Pakistan’s capital markets amid global economic uncertainties.

The investor confidence was also boosted by a recent meeting held by Finance Minister Muhammad with Moody’s on Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic outlook and financial stability.

It has sparked the hopes that Moody’s would improve the Pakistan’s ratings in the upcoming review.

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis have set a new benchmark by sending a record-breaking $38.3 billion in remittances during the fiscal year 2024-25.

This marks the highest annual remittance inflow in Pakistan’s history.

According to official data, this figure represents a significant 26.6% increase compared to the previous fiscal year (2023-24), when total remittances stood at $30.3 billion.

The $8 billion year-on-year surge underscores growing confidence in Pakistan’s financial systems and improved facilitation for legal money transfers.

The bulk of these remittances originated from Saudi Arabia, contributing $9.3 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates ($7.8 billion), the United Kingdom ($5.9 billion), European countries ($4.5 billion), and the United States ($3.7 billion).

In June 2025 alone, Pakistani workers abroad sent $3.4 billion — a 7.9% increase compared to June last year.

Saudi Arabia led the monthly inflow with $823.2 million, followed by the UAE ($717.2 million), the UK ($537.6 million), and the US ($281.2 million).