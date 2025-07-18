Punjab Assembly woman lawmaker files harassment complaint against four MPAs

LAHORE – A woman lawmaker of the Punjab Assembly has accused four fellow members of harassment at workplace.

Rahila Khadim Hussain, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has submitted a complaint to Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan against the opposition MPAs.

It is for the first time that a woman lawmaker has lodged a complaint against MPAs.

Talking to media, Hussain alleged that the opposition members used vulgar language and gestures during the assembly sessions. She said such behavious is intolerable and they must be brought to table.

She has demanded a stern action against the four MPAs in order stop such kind of harassment at workplace in future.

The development comes days after Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan suspended the 26 PTI lawmakers for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings during the June 27 budget session. He had also warned of further action and announced his intentions to file a reference against them with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

However, both sides later engaged in negotiations to settle the issue with reports suggesting that their membership has now been reinstated.

During the talks, the speaker expressed hope that the tradition of shouting and disorder should be stopped. He also called for upholding the dignity of the House.