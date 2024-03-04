Search

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful businesswomen in Middle East

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
Forbes, a prominent global business magazine, has acknowledged two Pakistani women among the top 10 female executives in the Middle East.

Shaista Asif, ranked fourth in Forbes' 'The Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024' list, serves as the co-founder and group chief executive officer of PureHealth Holding, a healthcare network based in the UAE. 

Asif co-established the healthcare company in 2006 and assumed the role of group CEO in December 2023. Forbes reported that the company's initial public offering (IPO) raised $986 million in December 2023 by offering 10% of its issued share capital on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), with the IPO being oversubscribed 54 times among professional subscribers and 483 times among retail subscribers. 

Furthermore, in January 2024, PureHealth acquired Circle Health Group, the UK's largest independent hospital operator, for $1.2 billion before debt, as well as Sheikh Shakbout Medical City, the UAE's largest healthcare complex, for $600 million, boasting revenues of $585.4 million.

Shazia Syed, the General Manager of Unilever North Africa, Levant, and Iraq, as well as the Arabia Senior Customer Development Lead, secured the ninth position on the list due to her extensive corporate experience. 

Syed, formerly the CEO of Unilever Pakistan, has held positions such as president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry and director of the Pakistan Business Council. 

She assumed her current role in 2021 after joining Unilever as a management trainee in Pakistan in 1989. Forbes noted that

Syed also serves on the board of United Bank Limited in Pakistan, holding positions such as a member of the Board Risk & Compliance Committee and chairperson of the Board Audit Committee. 

Additionally, she previously served on the boards of Pukka Tea and Pepsi Lipton.

