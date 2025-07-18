Rangers personnel suspended for assaulting Karachi University professor

KARACHI – A Rangers personnel involved in assaulting a University of Karachi professor has been suspended following immediate action and disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him.

According to a statement from the Karachi University Teachers’ Society, the incident took place in the university’s staff colony, where Professor Afaq Siddiqui objected to a Rangers guard burning garbage near residential quarters. The garbage was reportedly set on fire to protect an officer’s animals from mosquitoes.

When Professor Afaq advised the personnel to stop burning waste, the guard responded with physical aggression, allegedly slapping the professor. The assault resulted in the professor’s eyeglasses breaking and a minor injury to his eye.

The incident drew swift condemnation. Rangers Sector Commander met with Professor Afaq and expressed regret over the incident, offering a formal apology. Senior Rangers officials assured that strict action would be taken against the involved personnel.

The university teachers’ association has welcomed the apology but emphasized the importance of accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.