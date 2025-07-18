Resolution against beard designing submitted in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – A resolution opposing the practice of designing beards has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly, said reports circulating on social media.

The resolution has been submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rukhsana Kausar.

According to the text of the resolution, grooming or designing beards* is considered a serious offense and a disrespect to the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The resolution emphasizes that the beard is a symbol of religious significance and altering its natural form is viewed as sinful.

The resolution states: “Those who shape or design their beards are mocking a sacred Sunnah and committing a grave sin.”

It further calls on the federal government to introduce strict legislation against individuals who design beards as well as barbers who offer such services.

The resolution urges that strict legal action be taken to protect the sanctity of religious traditions.