Pakistan detains Five Afghan Nationals in alleged Suicide Bombing Attempt

WANA – Pakistani security forces detained five suspected suicide bombers, thwarting fresh infiltration attempt by militants as all five suspects are Afghan nationals, who are aged between 15-18.

Reports in international media said the attempted infiltration took place near Aziz Khel and Mandi Khel areas of North Waziristan. Acting on timely intelligence, security forces established checkpoints at five critical locations. When the militants encountered a strong security presence, they diverted and took refuge in a mosque located in the Baisi Khel area.

Security personnel swiftly cordoned off the mosque and carried out a strategic operation, which led to the peaceful surrender of the suspects. Authorities revealed that three of the detained individuals were carrying Afghan identity cards.

The suspects have been transported to an undisclosed location for detailed interrogation. Officials say investigations are underway to determine the extent of the group’s intentions and any possible links to larger militant networks.

After incident, security measures across border region have been heightened, and a comprehensive search operation is in progress. “This is not an isolated event,” a security official stated. “Repeated attempts have been made by militants to breach the border, but our forces remain alert.”

Earlier this year, a series of successful counterterrorism operations have been conducted in the region. Between April 25 and 27, 71 militants were killed in North Waziristan. On July 4, 30 militants reportedly backed by India were eliminated during another infiltration attempt. A similar incident on March 23 led to the killing of 16 militants.

Authorities continue to monitor the volatile border closely, stressing that such threats will be dealt with firmly and decisively.