Pakistan, Libya boost Defence Partnership amid regional challenges

RAWALPINDI – Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday during an official visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

ISPR said high-level meeting focused on enhancing bilateral defence relations and cooperation in the face of emerging regional challenges.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two military leaders held wide-ranging discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics and strategic defence collaboration.

A key outcome of the meeting was a mutual agreement to expand cooperation in defence production and technical training, enabling both nations to better address evolving security threats through joint efforts and knowledge sharing.

General Haftar was received with full military honours upon his arrival at GHQ. He laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented him with a formal guard of honour.

The visit is seen as a step toward deepening military engagement between Libya and Pakistan, with both sides committed to working together for regional peace, stability, and the strengthening of institutional military ties.