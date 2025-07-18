Lahore Zoo just cut ticket prices in half; See full details here

ISLAMABAD – Visit to Lahore Zoo gets more cheaper as you can enjoy reptiles, VR & more at half price under after private firm’s exit.

In bid to provide financial relief to families and attract more visitors, Lahore Zoo administration announced discounts on several of its major attractions. The new pricing strategy offers up to 50% off on tickets for various experiences inside the zoo.

While general admission and parking fees remain unchanged, the following attractions will now cost considerably less:

Attraction New Price Reptiles House and Fish Aquarium 100 HoloVerse 150 Virtual Reality Zone 100 Mixed Reality Experience 50

According to zoo officials, the HoloVerse, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality areas are currently closed for cleaning and maintenance, but will reopen to the public in the near future.

The decision to revise ticket prices was approved by the Captive Wildlife Management Committee (CWMC). Officials stated that the move is aimed at making the zoo more accessible to people from all walks of life, especially families seeking affordable recreational options.

The development comes shortly after the private company that previously managed the zoo withdrew from its contract. As a result, the zoo administration has now taken full control of all operational and ticketing responsibilities.