NEW DELHI – Indian Army conducted complete blackout rehearsal on late Sunday in Ferozepur cantonment area to deal with potential wartime scenarios and was ordered by President of Cantonment Board and Station Commander.

Authorities issued strict warnings against non-compliance, particularly criticizing those who kept vehicle lights on during the exercise. “This is not an act of bravado. It’s a matter of national security. Do not repeat this behavior,” officials stated, also questioning the local police’s seemingly indifferent approach during the critical rehearsal.

Blackout drill comes at time of heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, after Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Modi led government falsely blamed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and even pledged to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Indian forces intensified cross-border firing in an attempt to provoke Pakistani, who have responded with firm and effective retaliation.

Furthermore, India also conducted maiden flight trials of a stratospheric airship platform. The platform is being developed to significantly boost the military’s long-range surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, marking a strategic advancement in defense preparedness.

As the situation remains volatile, Indian defense forces continue to stay on high alert along the border.