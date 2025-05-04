Pakistan warns India of nuclear retaliation amid rising tensions

Pakistan has issued a strong warning to India, signaling its readiness to use both nuclear and conventional military force in defense of its sovereignty. The statement follows India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan after the Pahalgam False Flag incident, which Pakistan has firmly denied, providing evidence to counter New Delhi’s claims.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, reiterated the country’s position, stating that any aggression from India would be met with a full-force response. “In the face of an attack, Pakistan will use both nuclear and conventional power to defend itself,” Jamali declared, stressing the country’s determination to protect its borders at all costs.

The dispute arose after India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam False Flag operation, despite providing no concrete evidence. Pakistan has denied these accusations, arguing that they are part of India’s ongoing efforts to tarnish its international reputation. Jamali pointed out that India has a history of launching false flag operations to fabricate evidence against Pakistan.

Jamali further emphasized that Pakistan’s intelligence reports suggest India may be preparing for an offensive. He warned that any aggression, particularly over issues like water rights, would be met with a military response. “We have the full right to defend our borders and will go to any extent to ensure our national security,” he asserted.

The Pakistani government has called for an independent, impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, urging the involvement of China and Russia in the probe. Jamali also dismissed India’s allegations as baseless war propaganda aimed at destabilizing the region.

As tensions escalate, the international community has expressed concern over the potential for a military confrontation. Both countries, armed with nuclear capabilities, face the risk of a dangerous escalation, and calls for diplomatic solutions are growing louder.