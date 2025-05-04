Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan exposes Bollywood in emotional viral video

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late cinematic icon Irrfan Khan, has sparked intense debate and concern after a video showing him in a visibly emotional and unstable state went viral across social media platforms. The now-deleted clips, initially posted on his Instagram Story, show the young actor breaking down in tears while launching a scathing critique of the Hindi film industry. This prompts a wave of concern from fans and speculation from critics about whether the video was genuine or part of a marketing strategy for his latest film, Logout.

In the emotional video, Babil is seen slurring and crying, calling Bollywood “the most fakest industry” he has ever been a part of. He also directly named several prominent personalities, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh. “Bollywood is so f*****, Bollywood is so, so rude,” he said, adding, “But there are a few people that want Bollywood to be better… I have so much more to give you.”

The video quickly caught fire on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), where users reposted clips and expressed alarm over Babil’s apparent distress. His subsequent video deletion and deactivation of his Instagram account further deepened concern. “This video broke my heart. I hope he’s okay. This is so concerning,” one Reddit user commented. Another wrote, “Imagine if this turns out to be a PR stunt… how’s he going to recover from the lack of trust then?”

The timing of the incident has drawn particular scrutiny. Babil is starring in Logout, a psychological cyber-thriller streaming on ZEE5 since April 18. In the film, he plays Pratyush Dua, a social media influencer whose digital life unravels after a fan hijacks his identity. The intense themes of the film have led many to question whether the now-viral meltdown was part of an immersive promotional campaign.

However, the incident has also reignited concerns about Babil’s mental health. Fans recalled a line from a poem he posted on the death anniversary of his father last month, which read, “Soon I’ll be there with you, not without you.” The haunting message has left many wondering if the actor has been silently struggling behind the scenes.

Babil made his film debut in Qala (2022), followed by notable roles in Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men (2023). Though still relatively new to the industry, he has often spoken candidly about grief, fame, and the pressures of being Irrfan Khan’s son.

As the video continues to dominate online conversations, public opinion remains divided. While some dismiss it as a possible PR gimmick, others are calling for compassion, urging the industry and fans alike to take his emotional breakdown seriously and offer support.

Whether the video was a calculated act or a genuine moment of vulnerability, one thing is certain: Babil Khan has ignited a long-overdue conversation about the mental health of young actors navigating Bollywood’s often unforgiving terrain.