Pakistan calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting over India’s actions

Pakistan has decided to bring India’s recent aggressive actions and the escalating regional situation before the United Nations.

According to the sources, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN to take immediate steps to convene a session of the UN Security Council.

This decision follows India’s provocative actions, with Pakistan now formally planning to brief the Security Council on the latest developments in the region.

Through this move, Pakistan aims to draw international attention to the growing tensions and seek a resolution to ensure regional peace and stability. The initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to addressing the issue at the global level and urging the international community to take action to prevent further escalation.