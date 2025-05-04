Tragic accident on Hazara Expressway: Two dead

A tragic car accident on the Hazara Expressway has resulted in the death of two individuals, while one person remains critically injured.

According to authorities, the incident occurred near Haripur as the vehicle was en route to Abbottabad. The car lost control while attempting a sharp turn, overturned, and plunged into a nearby drain.

Three individuals were initially injured in the crash, and they were quickly transported to a nearby trauma center by motorway police and rescue teams. However, despite efforts to save them, two of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

A third person, who sustained severe injuries, was transferred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The identities of the deceased and injured have not been disclosed yet.