Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Pakistan amid escalating regional tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for a one-day official visit, amid growing tensions between Pakistan and India. The visit is part of Iran’s broader regional outreach aimed at promoting dialogue and easing geopolitical friction in South Asia.

According to diplomatic sources, Araghchi will lead a high-level delegation and is expected to hold crucial talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Discussions will center on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the evolving regional security landscape, which has become increasingly volatile in recent weeks.

The timing of the visit is particularly noteworthy, coming in the wake of renewed strains between Islamabad and New Delhi. While specific details of the agenda remain undisclosed, officials and analysts alike view the visit as a strategic effort by Tehran to mediate rising tensions and encourage restraint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sources further confirmed that following his engagements in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister and his delegation are expected to proceed to New Delhi on Tuesday, underscoring Iran’s intent to maintain balanced diplomatic relations with both sides.

Araghchi’s stop in Islamabad reinforces Iran’s position as a regional actor keen on facilitating dialogue and avoiding further deterioration of South Asia’s already fragile security dynamics.