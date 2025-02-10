Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz flies to UAE to attend World Governments Summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for the United Arab Emirates on a two-day official visit to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will deliver a keynote address at the summit in which he will highlight Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

The premier is visiting the UAE, a brotherly country, for second time since assuming the office in March 2024.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

