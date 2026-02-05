Indian atrocities failed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: Field Marshal Asim Munir

MUZAFFARABAD – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that India’s oppression and continued human rights violations have failed to suppress the legitimate struggle and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, adding that the occupied valley will soon witness the dawn of freedom in line with the wishes of Kashmiris.

The ISPR said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Muzaffarabad, paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the freedom movement, visited the Martyrs’ Memorial of Jammu and Kashmir, and laid floral wreaths.

According to the military’s media wing, the field marshal also met with local elders and veterans, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of occupied Kashmir.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said the sacrifices of the martyrs are shining examples of courage, resolve, and selfless struggle, and that their sacrifices will always be remembered.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue until a just resolution is achieved in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, stressing that the occupied valley will soon see freedom in line with the aspirations of its people.

The ISPR further said the field marshal praised officers and troops deployed in Kashmir despite challenging operational conditions, lauding their unwavering commitment, high morale, professional excellence, and combat readiness.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of operational preparedness and effective coordination at all levels. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also visited forward posts and met troops stationed on the front lines.

He said any aggression would be met with a swift and befitting response, adding that the armed forces are fully prepared to counter all types of threats.