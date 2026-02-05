FIR registered, one arrested after obscene video plays on digital screens in Karachi

KARACHI – Gizri Police have registered a case over the screening of an inappropriate video on digital advertising screens on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence and have also arrested one suspect.

Police said that case No 56 of 2026 has been registered under Section 292 on the complaint of the company’s legal adviser, Shakir Ali, after an inappropriate video was played on digital advertising screens in Khayaban-e-Ittehad. One company employee has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the complainant’s statement, on Wednesday at 9:37 pm, the company’s operations director, Asif Khan, called to inform him that an inappropriate video was being displayed on the company’s SMD screen installed on a pole near the Ayesha Manzil signal on Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

The complainant said he personally went to the site and had the screen switched off. The company management suspects that one or more employees accessed the system and displayed the inappropriate video with the intention of defaming the company.

DIG South Asad Raza said that during the investigation, police arrested a company employee, Akram, who stated that videos sent by the company were saved on his mobile phone.

He added that the suspect claimed another video already present on the phone was mistakenly played on the SMD screens. Further investigation of the arrested suspect is ongoing.

Earlier, citizens had staged strong protests after obscene content was aired on the screens. Authorities said that as a precautionary measure, digital screens installed on other major roads in DHA, as well as on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road, were temporarily shut down.

Officials also said that a security audit of the systems has been initiated.