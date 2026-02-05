Big Drop in iPhone 16 Prices as Apple rolls out New Deal

LONDON – Good news for Apple fans as the tech giant dropped prices of latest iPhone 16 series under brand-new refurbished deal. As old iPhones are still out of reach for many due to soaring prices, but the new offer make you think about the devices.

Apple expanded its certified refurbished store by adding highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, giving buyers chance to own the smartphones at reduced prices.

The refurbished lineup includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, all available directly through Apple’s official website. The move is widely seen as a strategic push to lure customers who have hesitated to upgrade due to the steep launch prices of Apple’s newest models.

Under Apple’s certified refurbished programme, customers can save between 12 and 22 per cent compared to original retail pricing. For example, an unlocked refurbished iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is now listed at $619, down from its original $799 price tag, with savings of around $110.

The tech giant insists that these refurbished devices are far from ordinary used phones. Each iPhone undergoes extensive testing and strict quality checks before resale. The company replaces battery and outer casing with brand-new components and installs any required genuine Apple parts.

Devices are shipped in new packaging, include all standard accessories, offer free delivery and returns, and are backed by a one-year limited Apple warranty.

While the term “refurbished” may raise concerns for some buyers, purchasing directly from Apple provides added reassurance compared to third-party sellers, thanks to the company’s official refurbishment standards and warranty protection.