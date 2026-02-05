Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to reconsider India match boycott in T20 World Cup 2026

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka has appealed to Pakistan to reconsider its decision to boycott the match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

According to foreign media reports, Sri Lanka Cricket has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review its decision to boycott the high-profile match against traditional rivals India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket has formally written a letter to the PCB, highlighting that the cancellation of the match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo would result in significant financial losses for Sri Lanka Cricket.

The report said Sri Lanka Cricket warned that any form of non-participation would have far-reaching consequences, including major financial losses and a decline in expected tourism revenue.

In its statement, Sri Lanka Cricket further urged the PCB to consider the extraordinary circumstances, the long-standing relationship between the two boards, and the broader interests of cricket.

This development comes after the Government of Pakistan decided to prevent the national men’s team from playing against traditional rivals India.

Earlier this week, Indian media reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering the possibility of behind-the-scenes contacts to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its stance on the T20 World Cup match against India.

It is worth noting that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan set to play all of its matches in Colombo.