Kite flying banned around Lahore Airport to ensure flight safety during Basant

LAHORE – An important order has been issued in Lahore to ensure the safety of flight operations during Basant.

Kite flying has been banned in and around Lahore Airport. A complete ban has been imposed on kite flying in the take-off and landing areas of aircraft at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

After cabinet approval, the Deputy Commissioner Lahore has issued an addendum notification regarding Basant. The ban has been enforced in light of the Pakistan Airports Authority’s recommendations related to aviation safety.

Areas falling within the aircraft landing zone include Nadirabad, Gulshan-e-Ali Colony, Nishat Colony, Bhatta Chowk, and DHA Lahore Blocks P, Q, R, and S.

Areas along the aircraft take-off path include Al-Faisal Town, Joray Pul, Canal Bank Road adjacent to Tajpura, and Tajpura localities.

Kite flying remains strictly prohibited in all these take-off and landing areas during Basant.

The notification has been issued after government approval under Section 6(1) of the Punjab Kite Flying Act 2025.