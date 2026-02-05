Basant 2026: Punjab CM stuns Lahoris with Surprise Visit to Liberty, Mochi Gate

LAHORE – Basant 2026 is finally here and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made surprise visit to Liberty Chowk and Mochi Gate this week, personally interacting with citizens and stressing public safety.

Speaking to media and local residents, chief minister announced that there would be no ban on bike riding during Basant, as she issued firm warning that any bike without an approved safety rod would be stopped and impounded.

وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز کی لبرٹی چوک لاہور سے گزرتے ہوئے رک کر لوگوں سے گفتگو اور انکے تاثرات جانے , ہر کوئی خوش دکھائی دیتا ہے اور وزیراعلی مریم نواز کا شکریہ ادا کیا ہے جن کی بدولت لاہور کی رونقیں لوٹ رہی ہیں pic.twitter.com/RKRrDu3mqB — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 5, 2026

Her unexpected presence drew huge crowds, with citizens lining up to greet her. Maryam Nawaz interacted freely, chatted with families, took selfies, and even asked security personnel to step aside to get closer to the people. She was seen warmly greeting children, including a young girl in yellow and a boy dressed in an army uniform, whom she affectionately called a “little soldier.”

People also praised her hands-on approach, with one man declaring that her work is widely appreciated, while visitor from Karachi lauded her visible governance and extended an invitation for her to visit the city. During the visit, she personally instructed biker without a safety rod to have one installed, saying safety rods could be fitted free of charge at designated camps.

Her surprise interactions not only reinforced her image as a people’s leader but also highlighted the government’s focus on ensuring a safe and joyous Basant festival for all.