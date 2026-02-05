Latest

Pakistan

CM Maryam takes notice of increasing prices of kites ahead of Basant 2026

By Our Correspondent
3:20 pm | Feb 5, 2026
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the increase in prices of kites and other materials ahead of the Basant festival 2026 in Lahore.

An important meeting chaired by Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yaseen at the Home Department focused on the issue.

Secretary of the Home Department, Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, briefed the attendees on the safety measures being taken for the festival.

Bilal Yaseen confirmed that CM Maryam Nawaz has responded to the price hike, ordering immediate action.

He stated that the provincial government has allowed the production of kite materials in districts including Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Multan.

This move is expected to make kite materials available in Lahore within a day, significantly lowering prices.

Efforts are being made to ensure a “Safe Basant” with adequate preparations and availability of materials.

Our Correspondent

