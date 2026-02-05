Pakistan, Uzbekistan exchange 28 MoUs across multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Uzbekistan have exchanged 28 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across various sectors, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the President of Uzbekistan signed a joint declaration.

The MoU exchange ceremony between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was held at the Prime Minister’s House. During the event, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the foreign ministries of both countries to enhance cooperation.

Agreements were also signed to establish an inter-regional forum, exchange convicted prisoners, and promote cooperation in the information technology sector.

Additionally, MoUs were exchanged to enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, while an agreement was signed to prevent the smuggling of narcotics between the two countries.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the friendship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests. He expressed his commitment that both countries would work together for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Uzbekistan for its support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, stating that Pakistan believes in joint efforts for lasting peace and development in the region. Concluding his address, he reaffirmed his resolve to further strengthen the friendship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.