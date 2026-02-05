Diamond Home Lahore hosts book launch and art exhibition

Diamond Home Lahore on Wednesday hosted the book launch and paintings exhibition of Zarah David: Pakistan’s Forgotten Poet and Painter, celebrating the life and creative journey of veteran poet and artist Zarah David.

The book is a collaborative effort between Zarah David and Rayan Jawad Khan, a Grade 11 student at the Lahore American School. Rayan first met Zarah at the Bali Old Peoples Home in Lahore during a community service project.

During their interactions, Zarah shared her lifelong dream of having her poetry and artwork published in the form of a book.

Deeply moved by her story, Rayan decided to help turn that dream into reality. Over the course of nearly a year, the duo worked closely to compile Zarah’s poems and paintings, culminating in the book launch and art exhibition held today.

The event was organized by Somia Naveed of Cobalt Art and was attended by art enthusiasts, students, and members of the literary community, who praised the initiative for reviving and honoring a forgotten artistic voice.