Indecent video aired on digital advertising screens in Karachi

KARACHI – Indecent video content was aired on SMD advertising screens installed along a busy road in Defence, one of Karachi’s upscale areas, triggering strong public outrage.

According to reports, unknown individuals hacked digital advertising screens installed on Khayaban-e-Ittehad Road in DHA and broadcast immoral content for a short period, causing widespread concern in the area.

The incident occurred on Abdul Sattar Avenue, where citizens recorded videos of the controversial content being displayed on large screens and shared them on social media, where the clips quickly went viral.

Upon receiving information, the relevant authorities became active and immediately shut down the affected screens to prevent any further broadcast of such material.

Officials said that as a precautionary measure, several digital screens installed on other key roads in DHA, as well as on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road, have also been temporarily switched off, while a security audit of the systems has been initiated.

To investigate the incident, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and the Cyber Crime Unit have jointly launched an inquiry.

Authorities stated that technical evidence is being collected to identify those involved in hacking the screens, and data logs and other digital records are being examined to bring the responsible elements to justice.