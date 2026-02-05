Former Indian spinner Ashwin predicts Pakistan’s strong chance of winning T20 World Cup

A former Indian cricketer has made a surprising prediction about Pakistan winning the T20 World Cup, and his statement is going viral.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has termed Pakistan’s chances of winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as bright. He said that his opinion may not be liked by everyone, but he is viewing it purely from a cricketing perspective.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin carried out a detailed analysis of Pakistan’s squad, openly discussing both the team’s strengths and weaknesses. According to him, Pakistan’s biggest strength is its opening pair, likely to include Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, while Babar Azam will bat in the middle order. He added that Saim Ayub has the ability to put pressure on opposition bowlers with aggressive batting during the powerplay, which could prove crucial for the team.

Talking about the bowling department, Ashwin praised Shaheen Shah Afridi’s powerplay performance, noting that his economy rate has been 6.5. He also described Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz as effective bowlers, saying Nawaz bowls with control while Abrar’s unique deliveries can pose a serious threat to batting line-ups.

However, Ashwin also pointed out some weaknesses in the Pakistan team. He said that Babar Azam’s move to the middle order will be a major test, while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have not been completely convincing in the death overs. He also mentioned Shadab Khan’s dip in recent form and said that team combination decisions could impact results.

Despite these concerns, Ashwin stated that overall Pakistan is a strong side and its emerging talent makes it a dangerous team. He particularly highlighted Salman Ali Agha, saying he is often overlooked but can change the course of a match at any time.

It is worth noting that the ICC T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will play their opening match of the tournament against the Netherlands on Saturday.