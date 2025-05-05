From Rs2lac to over Rs5lac: Pakistani Ministers get big pay raise despite economic woes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s political elite give themselves a generous raise as the country of 242 million is facing economic hardships.

President Asif Zardari issued ordinance to raise salaries of federal ministers and ministers of state to over half million per month. The pay hike comes at time when South Asian nation is grappling with rising inflation, economic instability, and public frustration over the nation’s financial woes.

The new ordinance ensures that salaries of federal ministers and ministers of state are now on par with those of National Assembly members (MNAs), who also saw their monthly salaries raised to Rs519,000 following the passage of the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 in February.

Before this tweak, federal ministers were receiving Rs2lac per month, and ministers of state earned Rs180,000. The decision to boost ministers’ pay has triggered mixed reactions, with many questioning the appropriateness of such increases in light of the ongoing economic challenges faced by ordinary Pakistanis.

National Assembly’s Finance Committee, led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, approved the increase, which had already been cleared by the Senate earlier this year.

Public sentiment has been particularly critical, as masses continue to struggle with the high cost of living, rising unemployment, and growing economic inequality.