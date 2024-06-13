Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government is presenting annual budget for fiscal year 2024-25, and the salary of public sector employees is also expected to increase.
The provincial government is expected to announce a salary increase of up to 25pc for employees of Grade 1 to 16 and up to 20 percent for senior officials.
The pension for retired employees is expected to increase by 15pc, following a proposal by the federal government in its budget.
Punjab government is also likely to raise the minimum wage for laborers in the province by Rs5,000 to Rs37,000.
|Sector
|Amount in billions
|Total Budget
|5370
|Federation Contribution (NFC)
|3700
|Revenue Target
|1026
|Salaries
|595
|Pensions
|445
|Projects
|3726
|Roads
|2209
|Special Education
|18.389
|Specialized Health Care
|76.615
|Primary Health Care
|33.897
|Population Welfare
|3
|Water Supply and Sanitation
|8.99
|Social Welfare
|1.0579
|Women Development
|0.926
|Local Government
|14.048
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
