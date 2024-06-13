Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government is presenting annual budget for fiscal year 2024-25, and the salary of public sector employees is also expected to increase.

The provincial government is expected to announce a salary increase of up to 25pc for employees of Grade 1 to 16 and up to 20 percent for senior officials.

The pension for retired employees is expected to increase by 15pc, following a proposal by the federal government in its budget.

Punjab government is also likely to raise the minimum wage for laborers in the province by Rs5,000 to Rs37,000.

Punjab Budget 2024-25