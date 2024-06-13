Punjab unveils Rs5.37 trillion Budget today with focus on development, welfare

LAHORE – The government of Punjab is set to unveil a budget of approximately Rs5.37 trillion today on Thursday, a day after federal budget was presented.

Sources familiar with development revealed that salaries will see increase of up to 25 percent respectively, in line with federal government announcements.

CM Maryam Nawaz led provincial government is expected to receive Rs3.7 trillion from the federal divisible pool under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, while the provincial revenue target exceeds Rs1.025 trillion.

Key budget allocations include Rs595 billion for salaries, Rs445 billion for pensions, Rs840 billion for service delivery costs, and Rs700 billion for development. Notable allocations include Rs30 billion for the Ramazan Package and Rs8 billion for the Central Business District (CBD).'

Punjab Budget 2024-25

Category Details Total Budget Rs5.37 trillion Annual Development Plan Rs700 billion Salary Increase 20-25% Minimum Wage Rs37,000 Federal Divisible Pool (NFC Award) Rs3.7 trillion Provincial Revenue Target Over Rs1.025 trillion Allocations Rs595 billion for salaries

Rs445 billion for pensions

Rs840 billion for service delivery costs

Rs700 billion for development Specific Allocations Rs30 billion for Ramazan Package

Rs8 billion for Central Business District (CBD) Development Budget Schemes Total: 1,863 schemes

Ongoing: 1,617 schemes

New: 246 schemes Sector Allocations Rs22 billion for roads

Rs2 billion for special education

Rs3.5 billion for literacy and non-formal education

Rs4.8 billion for sports and youth affairs

Rs76.5 billion for specialized healthcare

Rs33.89 billion for primary healthcare

Rs3 billion for population welfare

Rs2 billion for water supply and sanitation

Rs1.7 billion for social welfare

Rs14 billion for local government and community development

Over Rs10 billion for industrial development

Rs37.3 billion for planning and development Revenue Focus Recovery of existing taxes, utilization of natural resources and government assets Mega Projects Implementation Public-private partnerships Subsidies Food and transport sectors Sector Focus for Productivity Industry and agriculture

No new taxes will be introduced in the 2024-25 provincial budget; instead, the focus will be on enhancing the recovery of existing taxes to boost resources. The government aims to increase revenue generation through the efficient utilization of natural resources and government assets.

Prioritizing education, health, and social security, the government plans to implement mega projects through public-private partnerships. Subsidies in the food and transport sectors will continue, while the industry and agriculture sectors will receive special attention to boost provincial productivity.

Both local and international investors will be given equal investment opportunities. Additionally, investments will be made in the IT sector to drive economic development. The budget also addresses the challenges faced by manufacturers and the business community.