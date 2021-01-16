India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that India wants to destabilize Pakistan by spreading sectarian violence in the country.

Talking to media, he said that Pakistan exposed the negative role of India to the international community by providing irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored state terrorism in Pakistan.

About Kashmir, he said said that Kashmiri youth are being martyred in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by declaring them terrorists.

He added that voices are also being raised in the European countries about Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Joe Biden administration is also talking about the human right violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.  

About political situation of the country, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party which gave all the details regarding foreign funding to the Election Commission.

He warned the opposition not to take law in its hands in the form of protests. He urged the opposition to adopt democratic way to record its protest in front of the Election Commission, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Minister said entire nation is grieved over Machh Incident and stood by the victims. He said the perpetrators of this terrorist act will be brought to justice.

