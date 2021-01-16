India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Share
MULTAN – Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that India wants to destabilize Pakistan by spreading sectarian violence in the country.
Talking to media, he said that Pakistan exposed the negative role of India to the international community by providing irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored state terrorism in Pakistan.
About Kashmir, he said said that Kashmiri youth are being martyred in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by declaring them terrorists.
He added that voices are also being raised in the European countries about Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that Joe Biden administration is also talking about the human right violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
About political situation of the country, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party which gave all the details regarding foreign funding to the Election Commission.
He warned the opposition not to take law in its hands in the form of protests. He urged the opposition to adopt democratic way to record its protest in front of the Election Commission, Radio Pakistan reported.
The Foreign Minister said entire nation is grieved over Machh Incident and stood by the victims. He said the perpetrators of this terrorist act will be brought to justice.
- US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air ...10:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize Pakistan, says FM ...09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- All you need to know about new US president Biden’s inauguration ...08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change ...08:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg ...07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021