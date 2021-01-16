US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems: report
Share
ISLAMABAD – The United States has made it clear that India is unlikely to get a waiver on its planned acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.
A US embassy Spokesperson in New Delhi said that the United States is aware of reports of India’s planned purchase of the S-400s.
He said any such move could make the country face sanctions similar to those imposed on Turkey for buying that equipment, Radio Pakistan said in an exclusive report.
The spokesperson said the US has not made any waiver determinations with respect to Indian transactions with Russia.
The Trump administration has been telling the Indians to drop the 5.5 billion dollars deal for five missile systems and avoid a diplomatic crisis.
A specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington Richard Rossow said there is a narrow chance that India can avoid sanctions, presuming the S-400 purchase is completed. He said at the moment, it’s a good bet that sanctions will be applied against India.
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like ... 06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
MUMBAI – Leaked WhatsApp chat of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who is already embroiled in various ...
- Punjab CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala ...10:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air ...10:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize Pakistan, says FM ...09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- All you need to know about new US president Biden’s inauguration ...08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg ...07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021