US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems: report
Web Desk
10:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems: report
Share

ISLAMABAD – The United States has made it clear that India is unlikely to get a waiver on its planned acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

A US embassy Spokesperson in New Delhi said that the United States is aware of reports of India’s planned purchase of the S-400s.

He said any such move could make the country face sanctions similar to those imposed on Turkey for buying that equipment, Radio Pakistan said in an exclusive report. 

The spokesperson said the US has not made any waiver determinations with respect to Indian transactions with Russia.

The Trump administration has been telling the Indians to drop the 5.5 billion dollars deal for five missile systems and avoid a diplomatic crisis.

A specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington Richard Rossow said there is a narrow chance that India can avoid sanctions, presuming the S-400 purchase is completed. He said at the moment, it’s a good bet that sanctions will be applied against India.

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like ... 06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

MUMBAI – Leaked WhatsApp chat of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who is already embroiled in various ...

More From This Category
All you need to know about new US president ...
08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Online fraud! Indian journalist quits NDTV to ...
07:59 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like ...
06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Palestine announces first general elections in 15 ...
05:12 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination ...
03:44 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pizza dough knee-ding video making rounds on ...
04:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr