US, UK and Australia react after Canada accuses India of Sikh leader’s killing

LONDON – The United Kingdom, Australia and the United States have said they were in close touch with the Canadian government about “serious allegations” that Indian government was involved in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

A spokesperson of the British government said it was in contact with its Canadian partners about the allegations.

A spokesperson of Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the country was “deeply concerned” by the allegations.

The spokesperson Wong said Australia is “deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter”.

“We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India,” said the Australian official.

Meanwhile, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said: “We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today”. The official said that the probe should be proceeded to bring the perpetrators to task.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the India government of the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled New Delhi’s intelligence chief in Ottawa in retaliation.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a most wanted man in the South Asian nation, was assassinated in June this year near Vancouver, a home to the Sikh community.

The deceased raised his voice for a separate independent Sikh state while New Delhi slammed Nijjar of carrying out attacks in India.

In a tit-for-tat move, India on Tuesday expelled a Canadian diplomat, just hours after Ottawa expelled the South Asian nation’s intelligence chief over the murder of Sikh separatist leader.