Search

World

Azerbaijan launches operation in Karabakh to drive out Armenian military formations

06:38 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Azerbaijan launches operation in Karabakh to drive out Armenian military formations
Source: Social media

BAKU – Azerbaijan has launched an “anti-terrorist” operation in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to drive out the formations of the Armenian armed forces.

The Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons are subjecting to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The ministry also clarified that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted during the anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated by the use of high-precision weapons available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army,” read the statement.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian forces occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In 2020, Azerbaijan managed to liberate several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44-day-long clashes. The war came to an end after Russia brokered a cease-fire agreement between both sides.

The Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said, “On September 19, a vehicle belonging to Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads exploded hitting a land mine previously planted by the reconnaissance-subversion groups of Armenia’s armed forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, with the purposes of committing terror act, on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Road that killed two civilians”. 

The same day, the explosion of vehicle carrying the military personnel of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the mine, installed by the reconnaissance-subversion groups of Armenia’s armed forces led to fatalities and injuries among our military servicemen. Such facts are the testimony to the ongoing deliberate and planned policy of terror by Armenia against Azerbaijan, it said.      

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.      

Therefore, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan sees Karabakh polls a 'violation of the UN Charter'

Facebook Comments

World

04:02 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Somalia launches own biometric identity card system with Pakistan help

09:20 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Canada kicks out Indian intelligence chief over assassination of ...

11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan sees Karabakh polls a 'violation of the UN Charter'

05:03 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

India launches first mission to Sun after successful lunar landing

03:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Muslims in Russia on cloud nine as Putin rolls out Islamic banking

11:30 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Zuckerberg calls out Musk for 'spreading rumours' about cage fight

Advertisement

Latest

07:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’: Multi-national special forces exercise begins in Pakistan 

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: