Azerbaijan launches operation in Karabakh to drive out Armenian military formations

BAKU – Azerbaijan has launched an “anti-terrorist” operation in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to drive out the formations of the Armenian armed forces.
The Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons are subjecting to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.
The ministry also clarified that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted during the anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
“Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated by the use of high-precision weapons available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army,” read the statement.
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian forces occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.
In 2020, Azerbaijan managed to liberate several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44-day-long clashes. The war came to an end after Russia brokered a cease-fire agreement between both sides.
The Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said, “On September 19, a vehicle belonging to Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads exploded hitting a land mine previously planted by the reconnaissance-subversion groups of Armenia’s armed forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, with the purposes of committing terror act, on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Road that killed two civilians”.
The same day, the explosion of vehicle carrying the military personnel of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the mine, installed by the reconnaissance-subversion groups of Armenia’s armed forces led to fatalities and injuries among our military servicemen. Such facts are the testimony to the ongoing deliberate and planned policy of terror by Armenia against Azerbaijan, it said.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.
Therefore, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296
|299.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
