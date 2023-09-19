Search

Sharjah Book Authority calls for volunteers to register for participation in SIBF 2023

This year's edition will be held from November 1 - 12, 2023

Web Desk
06:46 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
SHARJAH - The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in partnership with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre (SVC), has announced that registration to volunteer for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is now open.

The renowned event, scheduled to take place from November 1st to the 12th, 2023, at the Sharjah Expo Centre, stands as the world's largest book fair in terms of copyright transactions. It offers enthusiastic individuals invaluable opportunities to actively contribute to the event’s success, engage with the attendees, and acquire new skills through volunteering. 

SIBF encourages individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 who are interested in volunteering to register by September 25, 2023, using the following link: https://sssd-volunteer.shj.ae/volunteers/opportunity_details/11489.

The event is open to volunteers with diverse skill sets that make them capable of managing celebrations and activities, providing guidance to visitors, aiding publishers, and collaborating effectively with various teams, including technical support and finance.

Those accepted will play a pivotal role in enhancing the success of SIBF's activities by offering valuable insights into the exhibition halls and programmes. Their responsibilities include providing visitors with timely information about session schedules, workshop locations, and interactive show venues. These valuable members of the team will also help to assist families, seniors, and differently-abled children to ensure a seamless and enjoyable SIBF experience for all.

Selected volunteers will be required to attend the entire 12-day international event and can opt for either the morning shift from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm or the evening shift from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, giving them the opportunity to also enjoy one of the biggest gatherings on the Sharjah calendar.

