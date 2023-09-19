Sharjah Book Authority calls for volunteers to register for participation in SIBF 2023

This year's edition will be held from November 1 - 12, 2023
SHARJAH - The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in partnership with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre (SVC), has announced that registration to volunteer for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is now open.
The renowned event, scheduled to take place from November 1st to the 12th, 2023, at the Sharjah Expo Centre, stands as the world's largest book fair in terms of copyright transactions. It offers enthusiastic individuals invaluable opportunities to actively contribute to the event’s success, engage with the attendees, and acquire new skills through volunteering.
SIBF encourages individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 who are interested in volunteering to register by September 25, 2023, using the following link: https://sssd-volunteer.shj.ae/volunteers/opportunity_details/11489.
The event is open to volunteers with diverse skill sets that make them capable of managing celebrations and activities, providing guidance to visitors, aiding publishers, and collaborating effectively with various teams, including technical support and finance.
Those accepted will play a pivotal role in enhancing the success of SIBF's activities by offering valuable insights into the exhibition halls and programmes. Their responsibilities include providing visitors with timely information about session schedules, workshop locations, and interactive show venues. These valuable members of the team will also help to assist families, seniors, and differently-abled children to ensure a seamless and enjoyable SIBF experience for all.
Selected volunteers will be required to attend the entire 12-day international event and can opt for either the morning shift from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm or the evening shift from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, giving them the opportunity to also enjoy one of the biggest gatherings on the Sharjah calendar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296
|299.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.