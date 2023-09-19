US announces interview waiver, reduced wait time for visa seekers from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD- The authorities in the United States have announced multiple steps to ease and expedite visa processing for Pakistan.

In a social media post, the US embassy in Islamabad revealed on Tuesday the initiatives aimed at facilitating visa seekers from Pakistan.

The measures include flexible scheduling in either Islamabad or Karachi which would help people choose the place based on their location.

The US embassy has also announced interview waiver applications from September 25th but for eligible applicants who had been previously issued the US visas; the interested visa seekers can apply formally in this regard.

Moreover, the head of visa operations in Pakistan has also announced tens of thousands of expedited appointments for the visa seekers, reducing wait time by three to six months.

These measures would bring down visa appointment wait times and consequently would help visa applicants.

