Motorway police announce massive increase in traffic fines (Check Details)

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced massive increase in traffic fines to curb violation and ensure safety of commuters.

The revised traffic fines will come into effect from October 1, 2023, as the motorway police are currently running awareness campaign for public, using mainstream media, social media and other channels.

New Highway and Motorway Fines

Overspeeding: Fine for overspeeding has been raised from Rs750 to Rs2,500.

Overtaking: The fine amount has been increased by Rs1,200 to Rs1,500

Driving at night while using faulty lights: The official will issue a ticket of Rs5,000 on this violation as compared to previous Rs500 only

Negligence and carelessness: The fine for such kind of violations has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1500

Driving without a licence: People driving vehicles without license will have to pay Rs5,000 fine instead of previous Rs750

New Guidelines in traffic laws

The motorway police have introduced new guidelines to traffic laws under which penalty will be imposed on unauthorised use of police lights and others.

Using unauthorised police lights: People involved in unauthorised use of police lights will face a fine of Rs5,000

Using HID lights and fancy number plates will result in fines of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively.

The traffic fines were revised in a recent meeting of the top officials of the motorway police.

