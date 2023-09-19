Search

Pakistan

Motorway police announce massive increase in traffic fines (Check Details)

Web Desk
07:17 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Motorway police announce massive increase in traffic fines (Check Details)
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced massive increase in traffic fines to curb violation and ensure safety of commuters. 

The revised traffic fines will come into effect from October 1, 2023, as the motorway police are currently running awareness campaign for public, using mainstream media, social media and other channels. 

New Highway and Motorway Fines

Overspeeding: Fine for overspeeding has been raised from Rs750 to Rs2,500.

Overtaking: The fine amount has been increased by Rs1,200 to Rs1,500

Driving at night while using faulty lights: The official will issue a ticket of Rs5,000 on this violation as compared to previous Rs500 only

Negligence and carelessness: The fine for such kind of violations has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1500

Driving without a licence: People driving vehicles without license will have to pay Rs5,000 fine instead of previous Rs750 

New Guidelines in traffic laws

The motorway police have introduced new guidelines to traffic laws under which penalty will be imposed on unauthorised use of police lights and others. 

Using unauthorised police lights: People involved in unauthorised use of police lights will face a fine of Rs5,000

Using HID lights and fancy number plates will result in fines of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively.

The traffic fines were revised in a recent meeting of the top officials of the motorway police. 

Check Complete Details

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Aug-2023/toll-on-the-lahore-islamabad-m2-motorway-increased-check-out-new-rates-here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

KP woman police officer gets international award

06:14 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

NUMS MDCAT 2023 results announced (Check Results)

11:25 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Balochistan MDCAT results 2023 out now: Check results and updates here

10:34 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Karachi to receive rains from today; Check latest weather updates here

09:41 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan World Cup squad finalised; check addition of new players here

08:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Home Remittance Incentives Scheme announced for overseas Pakistanis ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq Raat"

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: