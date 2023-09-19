Motorway police announce massive increase in traffic fines (Check Details)

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced massive increase in traffic fines to curb violation and ensure safety of commuters.
The revised traffic fines will come into effect from October 1, 2023, as the motorway police are currently running awareness campaign for public, using mainstream media, social media and other channels.
Overspeeding: Fine for overspeeding has been raised from Rs750 to Rs2,500.
Overtaking: The fine amount has been increased by Rs1,200 to Rs1,500
Driving at night while using faulty lights: The official will issue a ticket of Rs5,000 on this violation as compared to previous Rs500 only
Negligence and carelessness: The fine for such kind of violations has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1500
Driving without a licence: People driving vehicles without license will have to pay Rs5,000 fine instead of previous Rs750
The motorway police have introduced new guidelines to traffic laws under which penalty will be imposed on unauthorised use of police lights and others.
Using unauthorised police lights: People involved in unauthorised use of police lights will face a fine of Rs5,000
Using HID lights and fancy number plates will result in fines of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively.
The traffic fines were revised in a recent meeting of the top officials of the motorway police.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296
|299.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
