'Everything is sorted now,' Robina Khan and Bryan William put an end to their feud

Maheen Khawaja
08:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Last month, the fashion industry witnessed a troubling incident involving model Robina Khan, who was accused of inciting violence against the respected makeup artist Bryan William. In a distressing turn of events, Robina's husband brought individuals who physically assaulted Bryan during a photoshoot. However, there is now a positive update to this story.

Robina recently took to her Instagram to announce that she and Bryan have successfully resolved their dispute. In a heartfelt post, she expressed her remorse, stating, "Everything is now resolved, and I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Bryan, Nabilas, and anyone whose feelings I may have hurt," all while sharing a picture alongside the makeup artist.

Robina also took full responsibility for the unfortunate incident, acknowledging, "This should never have occurred, and I am committed to making amends and taking the necessary steps."

Bryan, in response to this reconciliation, shared Robina's post on his Instagram story and shared his perspective, saying, "My mother once told me, 'Forgiveness is always more powerful.' So, I am putting this behind me." This gesture of reconciliation garnered praise from several individuals, including Sadaf Kanwal and Zubab Rana.

In August, a heated incident unfolded when Robina's husband accused the celebrity makeup artist Bryan of refusing to hold her cell phone. Robina initially responded to criticism by sharing her perspective.

According to her, tensions escalated when Bryan allegedly insulted her and used offensive language when she asked him to hold her phone during a photoshoot. The situation took a more alarming turn when her husband arrived to pick her up from the set. He aimed to identify the person who had allegedly mistreated his wife, and when Bryan admitted involvement, Robina's husband resorted to physical violence, slapping him.

The following day, Bryan took to social media to share his side of the story and counter Robina's claims. He disclosed, "I was physically assaulted and harassed at my workplace by five armed individuals because I declined to carry expensive jewellery for a model during her shoot," explaining his version of events on his Instagram Story.

Fashion industry reacts strongly to attack on Nabila's makeup artist by Pakistani model's spouse

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

