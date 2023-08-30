Fashion industry reacts strongly to attack on Nabila's makeup artist by Pakistani model's spouse

The Karachi modelling community is in a state of uproar following a distressing incident involving makeup artist Bryan William, who was subjected to an assault by the husband of model Robina Khan Shah during a photoshoot at Nabila’s Salon.

In a series of Instagram stories, Shah acknowledged her husband's physical altercation with the makeup artist but contended that William had initially directed abusive language toward her. While William has refrained from commenting on the situation, Images has made attempts to reach out to him for an official statement.

Shah recounted that the confrontation ensued when she requested William to hold her phone as she readied herself for the shoot. Allegedly, he scornfully referred to her as a "do takay ki model," sparking a heated exchange. She claimed that he used profane language towards her, to which she responded in kind.

Subsequently, Shah's driver informed her husband about the incident, prompting his intervention. Shah asserted that no respectful husband would tolerate verbal abuse directed at his wife without cause. She attributed her husband's reaction to the makeup artist's perceived condescending demeanour and stated that he had slapped William in response.

Shah believed that the incident had been exaggerated, with the blame disproportionately assigned to her and her husband. She pondered how others or their families might react if subjected to such insults in their workplace. She also questioned the alignment of most models with the makeup artist's side rather than hers.

Nabila’s Salon released a statement on its official Instagram, emphasizing its commitment to the safety, respect, and dignity of its employees. The salon appeared to distance itself from the model and expressed its association with professionals who share similar values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NABILA (@nabila_salon)

Mina Hassan, the brand involved in the shoot, also addressed the matter on Instagram, condemning the behaviour as reprehensible and promising action against those responsible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Hasan (@minahasanofficial)

A number of individuals from Karachi’s fashion circle rallied in support of Bryan William. Despite his silence on the issue, he shared numerous stories of encouragement on his Instagram page.

Mushk Kaleem was among the first to raise the issue, advocating for a collective ban on Shah within the fashion fraternity. Model Erica Robin, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, echoed Kaleem's sentiments.

Actor Vardah Aziz shared Kaleem’s story, asserting that such behaviour should never go unchecked.

Models Sana Sardar, Alyana Shamsi, and Fatima Hasan expressed their solidarity with William, stressing that violence is never an acceptable response.

Makeup artist Shainal also addressed the incident, underlining that makeup artists are professionals and not subservient figures.