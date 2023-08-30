Search

Lifestyle

Fashion industry reacts strongly to attack on Nabila's makeup artist by Pakistani model's spouse

Maheen Khawaja 04:01 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Fashion industry reacts strongly to attack on Nabila's makeup artist by Pakistani model's spouse
Source: Instagram

The Karachi modelling community is in a state of uproar following a distressing incident involving makeup artist Bryan William, who was subjected to an assault by the husband of model Robina Khan Shah during a photoshoot at Nabila’s Salon.

In a series of Instagram stories, Shah acknowledged her husband's physical altercation with the makeup artist but contended that William had initially directed abusive language toward her. While William has refrained from commenting on the situation, Images has made attempts to reach out to him for an official statement.

Shah recounted that the confrontation ensued when she requested William to hold her phone as she readied herself for the shoot. Allegedly, he scornfully referred to her as a "do takay ki model," sparking a heated exchange. She claimed that he used profane language towards her, to which she responded in kind.

Subsequently, Shah's driver informed her husband about the incident, prompting his intervention. Shah asserted that no respectful husband would tolerate verbal abuse directed at his wife without cause. She attributed her husband's reaction to the makeup artist's perceived condescending demeanour and stated that he had slapped William in response.

Shah believed that the incident had been exaggerated, with the blame disproportionately assigned to her and her husband. She pondered how others or their families might react if subjected to such insults in their workplace. She also questioned the alignment of most models with the makeup artist's side rather than hers.

Nabila’s Salon released a statement on its official Instagram, emphasizing its commitment to the safety, respect, and dignity of its employees. The salon appeared to distance itself from the model and expressed its association with professionals who share similar values.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NABILA (@nabila_salon)

Mina Hassan, the brand involved in the shoot, also addressed the matter on Instagram, condemning the behaviour as reprehensible and promising action against those responsible.

A number of individuals from Karachi’s fashion circle rallied in support of Bryan William. Despite his silence on the issue, he shared numerous stories of encouragement on his Instagram page.

Mushk Kaleem was among the first to raise the issue, advocating for a collective ban on Shah within the fashion fraternity. Model Erica Robin, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, echoed Kaleem's sentiments.

Actor Vardah Aziz shared Kaleem’s story, asserting that such behaviour should never go unchecked.

Models Sana Sardar, Alyana Shamsi, and Fatima Hasan expressed their solidarity with William, stressing that violence is never an acceptable response.

Makeup artist Shainal also addressed the incident, underlining that makeup artists are professionals and not subservient figures.

Pakistani style guru Nabila takes charge at IIFA for third time in a row

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar goes makeup free in candid video

08:41 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Mehwish Hayat dances her heart out on set while donning latte makeup look

08:08 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Pakistani stars congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winning silver in World Athletics ...

03:18 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Yasir Hussain cheers for wife Iqra Aziz on grand debut in first-ever Pakistani Netflix ...

07:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Pakistani-Canadian film 'The Queen of My Dreams' set to dazzle at Toronto Int’l Film ...

05:46 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Pakistani celebs laud hero of Battagram chairlift rescue operation

09:34 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Jannat Mirza's daredevil skydiving expedition in Dubai's skies

07:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 30 August 2023

09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 318.4 322.65
Euro EUR 340.5 343.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 401 405
U.A.E Dirham AED 86 86.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 84.4 85.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 806.17 814.17
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.68 42.08
Danish Krone DKK 43.96 44.36
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 982.72 991.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 343.18 345.68
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (30 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: