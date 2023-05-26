Pakistani style guru Nabila takes charge at IIFA for third time in a row

Continuing their streak, the talented team at Nabila Salon has once again taken centre stage as the official hair and makeup partner for the IIFA ceremony.

Led by the dynamic Nabila Maqsood herself, the crew of makeup and hair maestros from NABILA Salon, ZERO Makeup, and N Gents are set to showcase their skills on some of Bollywood's biggest stars.

Dubbed as "Bollywood Oscars," IIFA awards are being held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Nabila has already been spotted mingling with renowned Bollywood personalities such as Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi.

Excitement filled the air when NABILA Salon shared a video on Instagram from the IIFA press conference. She was called on stage to receive the prestigious IIFA shield in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the platform. She shared the stage with stars like Farah Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, and more.

This year, Nabila also offered a masterclass backstage, where she expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity. In a video capturing the moment, she introduced herself and showcased how Team Nabila uses hair and makeup to completely transform images for television, film and other platforms. "I've been in this profession for many years. I am synonymous with image makeovers," she proudly stated.

In another video shared by Zero Makeup, Nabila spoke to IIFA and expressed her deep connection to the event. "We feel part of the IIFA family now. This is our third consecutive year here. We feel welcomed, and it's a great platform. We have an entire salon set up here for three days. We also take care of backstage makeup for performers during the awards ceremony and fashion show," she explained.

Nabila and her team made their debut at IIFA in 2018 when Wizcraft, the Indian media and entertainment company behind the IIFA ceremony, invited Nabila to join as one of the backstage partners. Nabila considered it a significant honour, particularly since MAC had been the official hair and makeup partner for many previous years. Being placed on the same pedestal as renowned international brands, NABILA Salon has not only made a mark in the beauty industry in Pakistan but has also been recognized for its talent in several other countries.

With over three decades of experience, she has been the mastermind behind some of the most iconic celebrity television and red-carpet looks in Pakistan.