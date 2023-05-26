Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani style guru Nabila takes charge at IIFA for third time in a row

Web Desk 11:04 PM | 26 May, 2023
Pakistani style guru Nabila takes charge at IIFA for third time in a row
Source: Instagram

Continuing their streak, the talented team at Nabila Salon has once again taken centre stage as the official hair and makeup partner for the IIFA ceremony.

Led by the dynamic Nabila Maqsood herself, the crew of makeup and hair maestros from NABILA Salon, ZERO Makeup, and N Gents are set to showcase their skills on some of Bollywood's biggest stars.

Dubbed as "Bollywood Oscars," IIFA awards are being held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Nabila has already been spotted mingling with renowned Bollywood personalities such as Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi.

Excitement filled the air when NABILA Salon shared a video on Instagram from the IIFA press conference. She was called on stage to receive the prestigious IIFA shield in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the platform. She shared the stage with stars like Farah Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, and more.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NABILA (@nabila_salon)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NABILA (@nabila_salon)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NABILA (@nabila_salon)

This year, Nabila also offered a masterclass backstage, where she expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity. In a video capturing the moment, she introduced herself and showcased how Team Nabila uses hair and makeup to completely transform images for television, film and other platforms. "I've been in this profession for many years. I am synonymous with image makeovers," she proudly stated.

In another video shared by Zero Makeup, Nabila spoke to IIFA and expressed her deep connection to the event. "We feel part of the IIFA family now. This is our third consecutive year here. We feel welcomed, and it's a great platform. We have an entire salon set up here for three days. We also take care of backstage makeup for performers during the awards ceremony and fashion show," she explained.

Nabila and her team made their debut at IIFA in 2018 when Wizcraft, the Indian media and entertainment company behind the IIFA ceremony, invited Nabila to join as one of the backstage partners. Nabila considered it a significant honour, particularly since MAC had been the official hair and makeup partner for many previous years. Being placed on the same pedestal as renowned international brands, NABILA Salon has not only made a mark in the beauty industry in Pakistan but has also been recognized for its talent in several other countries.

With over three decades of experience, she has been the mastermind behind some of the most iconic celebrity television and red-carpet looks in Pakistan.

Frieha, Nabila and Fifi set to launch first-ever Pakistan fashion museum

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Frieha, Nabila and Fifi set to launch first-ever Pakistan fashion museum

08:26 PM | 25 May, 2023

Pakistani cricketer Ihsanullah ties the knot

11:36 AM | 23 May, 2023

Ali Rehman Khan to essay an intersex in latest drama, Guru

10:15 AM | 22 May, 2023

Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat to share silver screen for the first time

10:27 PM | 21 May, 2023

'In Flames': Pakistani film makes it to Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

08:40 PM | 19 May, 2023

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal turns 30

10:11 PM | 18 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF paints smoking burden on economy

01:56 AM | 28 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 27 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 27, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra lPKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: