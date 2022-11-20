Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to her late friend Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to her late friend Sidharth Shukla
DUBAI – Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill was one of the celebrities who were honoured for their hard work and dedication at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai on Saturday night. 

In her speech after receiving the award, Gill paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla. She said, “I want to say thank you to a man. Thank you for coming in my life. [You] invested so much in me that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.” 

On the work front, Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. 

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

