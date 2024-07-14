Dur-e-Fishan gets fat shamed for her recent appearance in viral video

Lollywood star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is known for versatile acting and her stunning flamboyance.

The actor recently visited London with her family where she also mingled with fans. Several pictures and videos of Ishq Murshid star surfaced online, showing the diva taking pictures on streets.

In a clip, the 28-yer-old can be seen wearing a black shirt and white pants. Social media users raised questions about her weight and even shared derogatory comments about her recent appearance.

One user said "Dur-e-Fishan should dress according to her body size," while another wrote, the actor gained so much weight and is roaming in body-hugging clothes".

Several social media users also slammed the person who secretly filmed the video. Some called it disrespectful, and also shared two cents on body shaming.