Dur-e-Fishan gets fat shamed for her recent appearance in viral video

Lollywood star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is known for versatile acting and her stunning flamboyance.
The actor recently visited London with her family where she also mingled with fans. Several pictures and videos of Ishq Murshid star surfaced online, showing the diva taking pictures on streets.
In a clip, the 28-yer-old can be seen wearing a black shirt and white pants. Social media users raised questions about her weight and even shared derogatory comments about her recent appearance.
One user said "Dur-e-Fishan should dress according to her body size," while another wrote, the actor gained so much weight and is roaming in body-hugging clothes".
Several social media users also slammed the person who secretly filmed the video. Some called it disrespectful, and also shared two cents on body shaming.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
