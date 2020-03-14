Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
Share
And the big day had arrived! Pictures and videos have started pouring in from what can only be called the most awaited wedding of all times.
Yep, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir just tied the knot in Abu Dhabi and pictures have begun circulating.
The groom with his family:
The couple of the hour! Totally meant for each other!
Funny moment alert! The maulvi sahab got Ahad’s name wrong and look at the groom’s adorable expressions:
Sajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red ensemble while the groom had us swooning in an off-white sherwani.
Here’s Sajal, making things official on her end:
The couple announced their engagement in June 2019 on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Here’s wishing the newlyweds a happy journey ahead!
- COVID-19: Chaos at US airports after new health screenings to control ...09:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-1908:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- PSL2020, Match 30 – Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 5 ...08:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan imposes section-144 as coronavirus cases jump to 5107:57 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Match 29: Fakhar, Lynn take Lahore Qalandars to semis06:26 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- I love being Pakistan’s bhabi, says Shaniera Akram03:27 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe dismisses coronavirus rumor01:58 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat to be a part of BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie01:09 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019