Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie the knot in Abu Dhabi

05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
And the big day had arrived! Pictures and videos have started pouring in from what can only be called the most awaited wedding of all times.

Yep, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir just tied the knot in Abu Dhabi and pictures have begun circulating.

The groom with his family:

The couple of the hour! Totally meant for each other!

Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi

Funny moment alert! The maulvi sahab got Ahad’s name wrong and look at the groom’s adorable expressions:

Sajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red ensemble while the groom had us swooning in an off-white sherwani.

Here’s Sajal, making things official on her end:

The couple announced their engagement in June 2019 on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a happy journey ahead!

