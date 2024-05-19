Search

Dur-e-Fishan outraged by searches for her explicit pictures

05:06 PM | 19 May, 2024
dur e fishan

In a recent interview that has taken social media by storm, Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem made some startling revelations about her experiences with online scrutiny and the mentality of certain individuals in society. Known for her stellar performances and striking beauty, Dur-e-Fishan is currently a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The actress shared that she was repeatedly sent a particular video which she eventually decided to watch. To her shock, she discovered that the most searched term related to the drama "Ishq Murshid," in which she stars, was not about the plot or her acting skills, but rather inappropriate images of her. This revelation left her bewildered and dismayed.

Dur-e-Fishan commented on the troubling reality that there are men who judge women purely on their physical appearance and seek out explicit content. "In our society, there are men who consider a woman powerful only if she is presentable on screen in a certain way, and they search for her inappropriate pictures," she said.

However, the actress also emphasized that not all men share this mentality. She pointed out that many men genuinely respect and celebrate women's achievements. She cited her own family members, including her father and brother, as well as numerous colleagues in the industry, as examples of men who truly honor and respect women. "There are good men who wholeheartedly accept a woman's success," she remarked.

Dur-e-Fishan praised the positive representation of male characters in Pakistani dramas, noting that these roles are often crafted by male writers who understand and support the notion of genuine respect for women.

Her portrayal in "Ishq Murshid" alongside Bilal Abbas has been particularly well-received, creating a buzz not just in Pakistan but also across the border in India. Their on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences, adding to her growing acclaim.

Despite her professional success, Dur-e-Fishan has had to deal with rumors regarding her personal life. Speculations about a secret marriage between her and Bilal Abbas have been rife on social media, but these claims remain unverified.

Dur-e-Fishan's revelations shed light on a critical issue and highlight the need for a change in societal attitudes towards women. Her candidness has sparked a conversation about respect and recognition for women beyond their physical appearance, urging a move towards a more progressive and respectful mindset.

