Anmol Baloch denies relationship speculations with Hamza Sohail

Anmol Baloch has recently addressed and dismissed the circulating rumors about her alleged relationship with fellow actor Hamza Sohail. In a candid statement, Anmol clarified that there is no truth to these reports and shared that both she and Hamza find the speculation quite amusing.

The actress elaborated that the rumors are particularly laughable given the significant differences between their families, which make the idea of a romantic union highly improbable. Anmol emphasized that their family backgrounds and values are quite distinct, further dispelling any notions of a potential relationship.

Anmol Baloch and Hamza Sohail have often been seen working together, leading to conjecture about their off-screen relationship. However, Anmol's recent comments have put these rumors to rest, highlighting the importance of not jumping to conclusions based on mere appearances or professional collaborations.

The actress’s dismissal of these rumors has been shared widely on social media, with fans appreciating her straightforwardness and sense of humor regarding the situation