Search

World

Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign students

06:40 PM | 19 May, 2024
online exams kyrygystan

Following recent violent incidents targeting foreign students, particularly Pakistanis, in Kyrgyzstan, the Afghan Ministry of Education has taken decisive action, announcing that university examinations will now be conducted online.

A statement from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Education reveals that all university exams will transition to digital platforms, allowing students to return to their home countries, except those in their final semester.

According to the directive issued by the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Education, online exams will cover semesters one through nine, with the exam schedule distributed through WhatsApp.

The decision comes in the wake of an alarming event that took place on Friday in Bishkek where hundreds of Kyrgyz individuals launched attacks on residential buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistani nationals who constitute a significant portion of the diverse student population studying and working in the Central Asian nation.

The unrest erupted following the circulation of viral videos depicting a violent altercation earlier in the month between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students. The dissemination of these videos online ignited a surge of anti-foreigner sentiment throughout the week, ultimately culminating in the targeted assault on student accommodations.

In response to the escalating violence, the Kyrgyz government swiftly deployed security forces on Friday to intervene and restore order in the affected areas.

World

06:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign ...

12:18 PM | 19 May, 2024

Saudi King Salman seeks medical evaluation for high fever, pain

11:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Israeli bombing forced 800,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah, says UNRWA ...

09:59 PM | 18 May, 2024

Cat awarded doctorate degree by Vermont State University

06:40 PM | 18 May, 2024

BCCI bans Hardik Pandya for IPL slow over-rate, imposes heavy fine

10:19 AM | 18 May, 2024

Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan gun attack

World

10:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Dance vidoes of Modi, his rival add fun to Indian elections

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

10:29 PM | 17 May, 2024

Israeli army reports 'fiercest' fighting in Gaza since Oct 7

07:06 PM | 17 May, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo declared highest-earning athlete for second ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign students

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 19 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: