Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign students

Following recent violent incidents targeting foreign students, particularly Pakistanis, in Kyrgyzstan, the Afghan Ministry of Education has taken decisive action, announcing that university examinations will now be conducted online.

A statement from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Education reveals that all university exams will transition to digital platforms, allowing students to return to their home countries, except those in their final semester.

According to the directive issued by the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Education, online exams will cover semesters one through nine, with the exam schedule distributed through WhatsApp.

The decision comes in the wake of an alarming event that took place on Friday in Bishkek where hundreds of Kyrgyz individuals launched attacks on residential buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistani nationals who constitute a significant portion of the diverse student population studying and working in the Central Asian nation.

The unrest erupted following the circulation of viral videos depicting a violent altercation earlier in the month between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students. The dissemination of these videos online ignited a surge of anti-foreigner sentiment throughout the week, ultimately culminating in the targeted assault on student accommodations.

In response to the escalating violence, the Kyrgyz government swiftly deployed security forces on Friday to intervene and restore order in the affected areas.