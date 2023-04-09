Tricked and clicked: Maryam Nawaz falls prey to PTI woman's selfie tactic

The cold war between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supporters is not going to end anytime soon. From chanting outside Avenfield House to heckling PML-N officials anywhere anytime, PTI supporters are becoming creative with their ways. A most recent interaction between a Pakistani woman and a PML-N official is making rounds on the internet for its ridiculous plot twist.

The woman masqueraded to be Maryam Nawaz's fan and asked for a selfie but hilariously ridiculed the politician by asking her to repeat, “My family are thieves.” Lo and behold, Nawaz was taken aback not understanding what she was saying, and asked her to come again.

Upon realizing what the woman intended, Nawaz maintained her dignity by giving a smile, and politely moved away from the frame.