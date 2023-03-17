Search

'Naturally beautiful' – Iffat Omar is sure Maryam Nawaz didn't undergo any facial surgery

Maheen Khawaja 04:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
'Naturally beautiful' – Iffat Omar is sure Maryam Nawaz didn't undergo any facial surgery
Iffat Omar, a prominent Pakistani actor and ardent supporter of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has come to the politician's defence amid rumours about her undergoing cosmetic procedures.

In a recent interview, Omar strongly objected to social media trolls alleging that Maryam had resorted to beauty treatments to enhance her appearance, stating that her detractors were simply jealous of her "natural beauty."

"As someone from the showbiz industry, I can tell who's had work done on their face and bodies, and Maryam has absolutely gotten nothing done on her face," Omar declared, adding that Maryam's natural beauty was something that her critics were simply envious of. "She's gorgeous, and there's no denying that," Omar said, even taking a good-natured jab at Imran Khan's appearance by saying that while he may be getting older, he was still a handsome leader.

Despite being asked about her support for PML-N, Omar clarified that her political loyalties lie with the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). She praised PML-N for their track record in delivering development projects, while also acknowledging that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had a strong reputation for policymaking.

Omar emphasized the importance of collaboration between the opposition parties, stating that she saw the future of Pakistan in their collective hands.

On the work front, Umar was recently seen in Aye Musht-e-Khaak, Berukhi and Mehar Posh

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

