Watch – Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norway dance crew Quick Style

Quick Style, a dance group based in Oslo, Norway, has taken the world by storm with its electrifying performances, amassing a massive following of dedicated fans worldwide. Their captivating dance moves and unique style have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, making them a sensation in the global dance scene. Their meteoric rise to fame is a testament to their talent and hard work, as they continue to push the boundaries of dance and captivate audiences with their awe-inspiring performances.
Recently, they released a delightful video featuring Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, who joins the dance group in a playful and quirky routine. The video begins with one of the dance members picking up a cricket bat, unsure of how to incorporate it into their dance.
However, with Kohli's arrival, the group seamlessly incorporates the bat into their moves, showcasing their creativity and versatility. As the video continues, more members of the dance crew join in, and they launch into a live performance set to Stereo Nation's infectious tune "Ishq Hogya".
Kohli proves himself to be a skilled and enthusiastic dancer, matching the group's energy and adding his unique style to the routine.
Fans expressed their delight and showered the cricketer with praise in the comment section.
Virat also took to his Twitter to post a group picture with the caption ""Guess who I met in Mumbai @TheQuickstyle."
Guess who I met in mumbai ???????? @TheQuickstyle pic.twitter.com/wbHcM6JRo9— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
