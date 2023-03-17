Watch – Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norway dance crew Quick Style

Quick Style, a dance group based in Oslo, Norway, has taken the world by storm with its electrifying performances, amassing a massive following of dedicated fans worldwide. Their captivating dance moves and unique style have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, making them a sensation in the global dance scene. Their meteoric rise to fame is a testament to their talent and hard work, as they continue to push the boundaries of dance and captivate audiences with their awe-inspiring performances.

Recently, they released a delightful video featuring Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, who joins the dance group in a playful and quirky routine. The video begins with one of the dance members picking up a cricket bat, unsure of how to incorporate it into their dance.

However, with Kohli's arrival, the group seamlessly incorporates the bat into their moves, showcasing their creativity and versatility. As the video continues, more members of the dance crew join in, and they launch into a live performance set to Stereo Nation's infectious tune "Ishq Hogya".

Kohli proves himself to be a skilled and enthusiastic dancer, matching the group's energy and adding his unique style to the routine.

Fans expressed their delight and showered the cricketer with praise in the comment section.

Virat also took to his Twitter to post a group picture with the caption ""Guess who I met in Mumbai @TheQuickstyle."